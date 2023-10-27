PUMULA North Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church set to host Khami Prison inmates

Hezel Siabbone, Online Writer

PUMULA North Seventh Day Adventist (SDA) Church is set to host approximately 20 inmates from Khami Prison on 28 October at their local church.

The church has invited the community to come and spend the day with them. Pumula North councillor, Skhulile Moyo is also expected to grace the event and some leaders of the community.

In a statement, the church elder Mr Public Mateta advised the congregants on how to conduct themselves around the visitors.

“You are not supposed to give inmates anything without the permission or the knowledge of the prison officers no matter how silly it might seem,” said Mr Mateta.

The congregants have contributed toiletries which they will hand over to the visitors after the service as a way of thanking them for accepting their invitation.

The main objective of this event is to show the inmates they are part of the community.

The Zimbabwe Prison and Correctional Services (ZPCS) has embraced the philosophy of rehabilitating offenders, instead of punishing them.

The need for society to welcome them after they have served their sentences is a cornerstone to efforts to stop them from committing crimes again, after release.