Pumula series Es’phakeni eyes TV premiere

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Reporter

FILM production, Es’phakeni which portrays the day-to-day runnings in one of the Bulawayo’s oldest suburbs, Pumula is seeking funding to enable its premiere on television.

This comes after the series successfully premiered its first episode at Ster-Kinekor cinemas in the city a few days ago. It is also expected to premiere at Pumula Hall on April 2.

Es’phakeni line producer Doubt Phiri said they are looking for a TV station that can partner them to premiere the production with the hope to get monetary value.

“We’re still looking for funding so that we air the production on any TV station. We’re thus appealing to the corporate world to chip in so that this project runs at full throttle since we’re working on a zero budget,” said Phiri.

He said Es’phakeni aims at being a world-class production, not only to entertain, but also to educate the community about child abuse, gender-based violence, drug abuse, substance and alcohol abuse, and also corruption, which many believe are the main causes of instability and suffering within communities.

Es’phakeni producer Simbarashe Simango said the series focuses on the lives of people from Old Pumula, Pumula East, Pumula North, and Pumula South.

“Set in the township and its neighbouring facilities, the production tells a story of a young man who is raised well by his parents and community. However, he faces a plethora of challenges from thugs whom he encounters almost on a daily basis. Somehow, the thugs have a safe haven and protection from corrupt police details,” Simango said.

He said the production that is directed by Shepard Khumalo is laced with themes of love.

The production was shot and edited by Umqaliwendaba Films and has a cast that includes main actor Mandlenkosi Simango, main actress Progress Keswa, ZBC news anchor Merelin Ngwenya and former Highlanders assistant goal minder Nedrick Madeya. – @mthabisi_mthire