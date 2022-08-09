Pumula youths make their own version of Jane the ghost

Yvonne Ncube, Showbiz Correspondent

PUMULA youths have created their own modification of the horror film Jane the Ghost, which will premiere on August 27.

Many writers have created their own versions of Jane the Ghost over the years. Jane is said to be a ghost who pretended to be a prostitute in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Film director Andisiwè Sibindi said their version of Jane is summoned from the dead by her sister who avenges her.

“The film was inspired by the fact that Jane the Ghost is a myth that has been passed from generation to generation. Stories are varied but share one commonality: there was a ghost called Jane, so we had to recreate our own jane from all those stories and bring the myth to life.

“Jane in this film was killed by a group of boys when she was walking home with her sister, Selina. Pushed by the spirit of vengeance Selina consults the great sangoma who summons Jane from the dead to serve the sour revenge. Years after her death, Jane is resurrected by a St. Peters famous Sangoma Ngobese to unleash terror on Pumula`s former famous Terror 10 gang members,” said Sibindi.

He said Selina watched while Jane was being raped by a gang of 10 men.

“Jane’s awakening is facilitated by her sister Selina who watched her being rapped and brutally murdered by the terror 10 gangs. Ngobese manipulates the spiritual world and transfers Selina’s spirit of vengeance into Jane. Ngobese `s assistant directs Selina to call out Jane`s name. Selina shouts Jane`s name and Jane creeps out of her grave to bring measure for measure judgment on the former terror 10 gang members. Death is served on their sinful plates and becomes their last supper,” he said.

Sibindi said their hardest challenge is finding sponsors.

“Also the short film is a way to fundraise and raise awareness to the public of a full movie called igolide lami which premiered last year. It is really hard to find a sponsor so Jane the Ghost seeks to play the role of promoting the movie. The biggest challenge was getting the cast to be on set and on time. Since most of the cast members are unemployed they had other commitments which was their way of making ends meet for themselves and their families.

“We were caught between our vision and the realities of bread-and-butter issues and time became a huge factor. Our planning schedule is now compromised and needs critical disaster management,” said Sibindi.

He said the film will premiere at the Pumula Hall.

