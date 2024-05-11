Pupil (8) hit by car in Cowdray Park, driver flees

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE launched a manhunt for a motorist driving an unregistered white Nissan Hard Body motor vehicle after hitting a school pupil (8) while crossing the road.

In a statement, the incident occurred on 9 May 2024 along Percy Iborston Road opposite TM turn off, Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.

“The driver did not stop after the accident. The victim sustained a fractured left knee and was taken to Mpilo Hospital for treatment. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.