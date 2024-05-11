  • Today Sat, 11 May 2024

Pupil (8) hit by car in Cowdray Park, driver flees

Pupil (8) hit by car in Cowdray Park, driver flees

Kudzai Gaveni, Online Writer

POLICE launched a manhunt for a motorist driving an unregistered white Nissan Hard Body motor vehicle after hitting a school pupil (8) while crossing the road.

In a statement, the incident occurred on 9 May 2024 along Percy Iborston Road opposite TM turn off, Cowdray Park, Bulawayo.

“The driver did not stop after the accident. The victim sustained a fractured left knee and was taken to Mpilo Hospital for treatment. Anyone with information to report at any nearest police station,” reads the statement.

You Might Also Like

/

Comments