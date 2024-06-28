Pupil hospitalised after fight over sewing thread at Zezani High School

Thokozile Mbedzi

Beitbridge, Zimbabwe – A fight between three form one pupils at Zezani High School last week has resulted in one student being hospitalised.

According to the school’s headmaster, Mr Kgotso Sebata, the incident began when two sisters took a fellow student’s thread and needle without her knowledge.

He said the school is engaging the parents of the learners involved.

When the owner of the supplies confronted the sisters a fight broke out, and the owner was overpowered.

The sister of the pupil who was overpowered then joined the fight, leading to further violence. The incident only came to light when the original owner of the thread and needle felt pain and asked to go to the hospital.

The student was first treated at a local clinic before being referred to Gwanda Provincial Hospital and then Mpilo Central Hospital, where she is receiving treatment.

The pupil’s mother, Mrs Sabulani Sithole, has appealed to the authorities for assistance with the medical bills, which amount to US$456 for hospital care and US$80 for transportation.

Matabeleland South Provincial Education Director Beatrice Manjere said the department discourages such behaviour and is working to address the issue.