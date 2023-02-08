Pupils arrested for smoking dagga at school

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

THREE pupils have been arrested after they were caught smoking dagga at George Chipadza Secondary School in the Midlands Province.

The trio, all aged 16, implicated their supplier who was also arrested for drug peddling.

Midlands Police Spokesperson, Inspector Emmanuel Mahoko confirmed the incident saying the children were caught by a teacher while smoking the dangerous drug.

“The arrest took place at George Chipadza Secondary after three teenagers were caught during the act of smoking dagga by one of the teachers at the school. A police report was made and the three implicated Sibongile Masaire (38) of Zvishavane as their supplier,” said Inspector Mahoko.

Police details conducted a search at Masaire’s home and found 1,35kgs of dagga.

The three minors were released into the custody of their guardians while Masaire is in police custody.