Pupils challenged to keep away from drugs

Sr Salome Chiramba (left), with Sr Nyasha Isabel Mandungumana, the School administrator, and SDC chair Mr Latelang Ndlovu and some of Sacred Heart Primary School top performing learners and

Leonard Ncube, [email protected]

AS the nation implements strategies to fight drug and substance abuse, learners have also been challenged to take pride in being known for good behaviour at school, within their families and communities to be examplary citizens.

Government has set up platforms for fighting drug abuse which is prevalent among youth, who are also being implored to play a part in the battle.

Speaking at a 2023 annual awards day at Sacred Heart Primary School in Esigodini, Matabeleland South recently, Sr Salome Chiramba who was guest of honour said the new education curriculum is well placed to help inculcate good behaviour into children.

Sr Salome is the school head for Sacred Heart Primary School, a Roman Catholic school in Matabeleland South.

The speech and prize giving was held under the theme: “Celebrating Academic, Sporting and Arts Excellence” which Sr Salome said calls upon the society to encourage young people to do good.

“The Competence Based Curriculum came in as a result of a realisation and acknowledgement by the Government of Zimbabwe, that schooling or education in the 21st century has taken a paradigm shift. It demands that a primary school graduate should be able to give value to their family and community through skills such as critical thinking, discovery, problem solving and innovation.

“The school is now required to be a platform for nurturing all the learner identified competencies and provide facilities which will ensure the growth of sporting and arts competencies,” she said.

Sr Salome said while the 21st Century learner is privileged to have an expanded curriculum which recognises all competences as equally important, the learner is facing the challenge of drug and substance abuse.

She said there is an increasing number of cases of indiscipline among learners.

Some cases of school dropouts are also a result of indiscipline.

“It is a sad development which we are facing as a country together with the rest of the world. It is a challenge to you learners to ensure that you exercise self-discipline in order not to be disturbed in your pursuit of excellence in any of your competences. Cases of indiscipline among learners are a disturbance to the learner, the parent, the teacher and the whole school. So, learners challenge yourselves to take pride in being known for good behaviour,” said Sr Salome.

She said parents should also work together with educational institutions to ensure learners become highly disciplined.

Sr Salome said learners can earn a living from their non-academic talents.

The school has a total enrolment of 230 learners, 171 of them boarders and 59 day scholars.

Six learners are under social welfare learning in the hearing impairment unit as the school adheres to an inclusive education policy.

Excelling learners from Early Childhood Development through to Grade Seven were rewarded with certificates, shields and other prizes at the colourful event that was attended by parents and other stakeholders.

Young Nothando Dube, a hearing impaired junior learner was awarded a prize.

Some learners dominated the awards ceremony and each scooped a number of prizes.

These included Else Kamba, a Grade 5 girl who scooped four awards in her Grade-Best in English, Agriculture, Science and Technology, Social Science, and Physical Education.

In Grade 6, the day belonged to Bongiwe Ngwenya who scooped four in-class awards namely Best in Mathematics, English, Agriculture, Science and Technology and Social Science. Bongiwe also received PASSF/NASSA certificates for best pastry making and best in quiz.

Babongile Khumalo, also in Grade 6, was best in Ndebele and a CPS shield for showing competencies in academics and sports as well as being a well-behaved Catholic pupil.

Authority Zangura was best Grade 7 learner in Mathematics and also in Agriculture, Science and Technology

Some were rewarded for various sporting activities and extra-curricular activities

The school choir which on the day had just returned from national choral music competitions in Bindura, was rewarded for coming number 1 in the NAPH 2023 provincial choral and representing the province at national level

The gymnastic team members were also rewarded.

Praisemore Mwembe and Tsepiso Maphosa were the smartest boy and girl respectively.

The school development committee chair Mr Lateland Ndlovu encouraged learners to be well disciplined and focus on their education, to be safe from the dangers of society.

The school has a staff complement of 11 teachers, employed by the SDC and four teachers on training.

There are 31 non-teaching staff working at the school’s various departments, children’s welfare, grounds, farm and garden.

The school’s Grade Seven pass rate hovers between 96 and 100 percent every year, and last year was 98.25 percent based on units and 79.70 percent based on subjects.