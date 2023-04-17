Pupils enjoy Presidential Children’s party virtually

Pupils from various schools in Gwanda follow proceedings of the Children’s Independence Party digitally

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Online Reporter

PUPILS from schools in Gwanda, Matabeleland South Province converged on the Ministry of Local Government and Public Work provincial boardroom to follow proceedings of the Children’s Party virtually.

President Mnangagwa today held a Children’s Party in Mt Darwin ahead of the 43rd Independence Celebrations tomorrow. The main event was attended by children drawn from the country’s 10 provinces.

The learners expressed excitement over the opportunity to follow proceedings virtually and said the experience was a crucial learning curve for them.

“I’m glad to be among learners that were selected to follow the proceedings of the Children’s Party. It’s always a good opportunity to listen to the President addressing. I’m glad that he took his time to address us as children which shows that we also matter to the country,” said Caroline Zhou a Form Six pupil at the Gwanda High School.

