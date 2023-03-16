Pupils injured as classroom block caves in

Michael Magoronga, Midlands Correspondent

ABOUT seven pupils at Globe and Phoenix Primary School in Kwekwe are said to have been injured after a classroom block at the school collapsed into an underground mining shaft.

The school is under attack from illegal mining activities with mining tunnels running under classroom blocks.

Kwekwe Civil Protection Unit Chairperson, Mr Fortune Mpungu confirmed the disaster saying it occurred early today on 16 March.

“I can confirm the disaster which happened today morning as the children were still coming to school. There were ten children in the classroom and seven were injured,” he said.

The injured were rushed to Kwekwe General Hospital

More to follow…