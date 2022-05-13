Pupils learning in the open 6 months after violent storm

Part of the roofing at Bengo Primary School that was damaged during a thunderstorm late last year.

Yoliswa Dube-Moyo, Matabeleland South Bureau Chief

BENGO Primary School pupils in Gwanda South are still learning in the open, six months after part of the school roofing was blown off during a thunderstorm.

The strong winds and heavy rains also affected St Anne’s Hospital and Tshelanyemba Mission Hospital whose infrastructure was damaged in December last year.

Manama Mission Hospital is undergoing repairs after infrastructure and buildings were extensively damaged by a violent storm last October.

Roofs of several wards that include the maternity ward were blown off following the heavy rains accompanied by strong winds.

The strong winds and heavy rains which hit the Manama area also left the hospital without electricity after solar panels were damaged as well as water tanks and telecommunications cables resulting in the suspension of critical services.

Villagers said it was disheartening to watch children learning in the open and exposed to harsh weather elements.

“Temperatures continue dropping and as winter approaches, we can’t continue to have children learning in the open.

Our fear is that we might get to the start of the rainy season before these roofs are repaired,” said Ms Mandoline Nare.

She called on responsible authorities to expedite repairs at the school so that pupils conduct lessons in a conducive environment.

Gwanda Rural District Council chief executive officer Mr Ranga Sibanda said the local authority is in the process of procuring materials to repair the damaged infrastructure at the school.

“A number of schools in the district had infrastructure damaged by rains last year.

Lumene, Nyambi and Makokwe primary schools were affected as well as Ntalale High School.

We’ve already bought building material for Ntalale High School. In the next few days, we’ll be sending material to Bengo Primary School so that the repairs can be done,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said the building materials being procured for repairs at Bengo Primary School cost about $2,3 million.

“Carpenters and builders will be hired to fix the damaged roofs.

Sometimes we hire locals to do the work so that they benefit,” said Mr Sibanda.

Matabeleland South provincial public works director Mr Sijabuliso Ncube said it was imperative that buildings are standardised in order to avert disaster.

“We have to standardise these buildings and make sure qualified people do the roofing, especially at schools and other public institutions.

Schools are funded by School Development Committees and they usually hire local builders because they demand less,” said Mr Ncube.

He said local authorities should adhere to set standards for public buildings.

– @Yolisswa