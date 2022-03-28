Pupu National Monument nears completion

The almost complete Pupu National Monument where General Mtshana Khumalo who led an elite group of fighters tasked to protect King Lobengula defeated Allan Wilson’s troops during the Battle of Pupu (Picture by Eliah Saushoma)

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

THE Pupu National Monument in Lupane is almost complete with a clinic already built.

Government started upgrading Pupu site about 50km east of Lupane Centre into a national museum a few years ago to be able to tell the true Zimbabwean story.

Pupu shrine is where King Lobengula’s Imbizo Regiment killed 32 colonial forces led by Major Allan Wilson in December 1893 in battle.

There had been concerns about neglect of the place over the years by the former republic despite its rich history of the Ndebele people and locals wanted it developed into a shrine like the Great Zimbabwe

monument.

The Second Republic under President Mnangagwa committed itself to upgrading the site into a national monument and has honoured revered General Mtshane Khumalo who has been granted National hero status.

Gen Khumalo was the commander of King Lobengula’s warriors that defeated the Allan Wilson Patrol as the first shots of colonial resistance were fired.

Allan Wilson was honoured and the legacy has been there for all to see while our own Gen Khumalo, the victor had been overlooked.

President Mnangagwa last year honoured Gen Khumalo and granted him National hero status for his role in fighting colonialism and the Pupu site is there to tell the true story from an African and Zimbabwean perspective.

King Lobengula crossed the site at some point and a tree under which he rested on his journey to the north still exists.

There is a mass grave that also needs upgrading on site and the local Khumalo’s are currently the custodians of the shrine.

Pupu ward 11 councillor, Major Retired Simanga Sibanda in whose area the shrine falls said they are almost sure the shrine will soon be a national monument.

“Pictures of the history of Gadade up to the time King Lobengula crossed Tshangane River have been put. The place has been fenced while a 15 000-litre jojo tank has been mounted at the graveyard while the solar system has been rehabilitated.

“The clinic is complete and we can say its 95 percent because what is left is finishing staff houses and having nurses on site. They promised that by wend of this month building material will all be on site for the staff houses,” said Cllr Sibanda.

He said the upgrading of the shrine and other projects in the area were a sign of how the Second Republic is committed to developing all parts of the country.

“We have a secondary school that has been built in Mbondo village nearby using Devolution funds. This is development for the ward. We were lagging behind but now but now the Second Republic is equating us with all others. Children used to walk more than 30km to and from school and to the clinic but these facilities now will reduce distance and ensure improvement in pass rate, reduce school drop-outs and cases of abuse and teenage pregnancies which were common,” he added.

Pupu is like a chapter in the book that tells the Zimbabwean story. It will undoubtedly become a tourism attraction. National Museums and Monuments of Zimbabwe (NMMZ) director Dr Godfrey Mahachi is on record saying final touches will be done on the facilityin consultation with various stakeholders including local traditional leaders to complete the story.

Plans are underway to upgrade the road from Lupane centre to the shrine and to erect signage to give directions.

Gen Khumalo’s statue will be erected at the shrine.

– @ncubeleon