Purge rocks Zimbabwe Referees Committee ahead of 2021 season

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

A purge in the Zimbabwe Referees Committee (ZRC) has claimed the scalps of four commissioners and two referees, including the experienced duo of Sabelo Sibindi and Edson Nkau.

Sibindi and Nkau have been “retired” ahead of the 2021 season.

ZRC secretary-general Obert Zhoya sent a message on the referees’ whatsapp group on March 27 advising of a refresher course set for Bulawayo at the end of this month, but unlike the norm, he said ‘invited’ referees will be sent more detail about the course “on your individual email”.

“Afternoon all. With football resumption expected early May, be advised that the referees committee will run a refresher course and fitness test end of April in Bulawayo. Let us prepare adequately. Those invited and finer course details will be sent on individual emails next week,” read Zhoya’s message.

Sources revealed that other commissioners ‘retired’ include Mlindeli Ndebele and Svosverai Chokuda, while whisleblower Allen Basvi and upcoming female referee Blessing Mpande are the two referees not invited for the course.

“It’s unfortunate that people are taking personal matters to this level. Vindictiveness is what led to this; some of the people left out are being accused of being behind the leaking of information on the sex scandal that rocked the referees committee last year,” said a source.

ZRC chairperson Bryton Malandule said he will issue a statement on details of the course later today.