Put in the work and collaborations will come: Xosti

Mthabisi Tshuma, Showbiz Correspondent

IT is no secret that it is almost every artiste’s dream to quantum leap from the local circles to the international stage and rub shoulders with the who is who in the industry.

The best way to achieve this, research has shown, has been through hard work and collaborations with internationally recognised artistes.

But how to bag those collaborations? This has often been problematic for most as they feel they do not have the financial muscle to do so.

Research has, however, proven that not all collaborations have been paid for as some have just been a result of an up-and-coming artiste’s hard work as well as a case of positioning — being at the right place at the right time.

The late Cal Vin’s collaboration with Cassper Nyovest quickly comes into mind as his talent was spotted by the famed SA rapper as his music was being played on radio. Cassper jammed to the song and told the DJ that he liked the song and would not mind remixing it.

Months later, the all-popular Zikhuphan’ track had been remixed with Cassper adding his hooks. There was absolutely no exchange of money.

Other collaborations have been between the likes of Jah Prayzah who collaborated with Davido, Yemi Alade, Mafikizolo, Jah Cure and Diamond Platnumz among others; Sandra Ndebele with Professor and Nox Guni with DJ Tira and Master KG.

According to United Kingdom-based Hip Hop artiste Xolani Tshongwe aka Xosti talent, hard work and dedication are some of the critical things that artistes must possess in order to bag meaningful collaborations.

Xosti who is currently in the country recently bounced back on the music scene with a collaboration with South African music giant DJ Tira. The two released a gqom track titled Imali Ingenile that was produced by Afrotainment’s Prince Bulo.

“Landing an international collaboration is not a walk in the park. One has to have the talent and must put in the work into their craft. Also, artistes need to do away with the mindset that collaborations are all about money because that’s not the case,” said Xosti.

He said there is a need for artistes, especially from the city, to dedicate their time to promote their brands.

“You cannot talk about wanting to succeed when as an artiste, you’re not pushing your brand and are not visible on social media. Artistes should also give their all in every project they undertake and not be chancers.

“Rehearsal is vital and this is the case with my recent single which I’d been working on since 2019.”

Xosti added that it is of paramount importance for artistes to engage each other on ways to better themselves.

The artiste’s music career dates back to 2004 when he worked with Ingwe Studios which was part of Radio Dialogue on his debut album Ughev’omnyama under the stage name Mazia. Xosti who hails from Lupane in Matabeleland North relocated to South Africa in 2004 soon after joining the music industry. – @mthabisi_mthire.