‘Put some respect on my name’: Kelly Khumalo outraged by eNCA’s mistaken death report

Singer Kelly Khumalo has expressed outrage after a slip of the tongue by a news reader announced her death, and not that of Winnie Khumalo.

South African news broadcaster eNCA found itself in hot water after news presenter Shahan Ramkissoon mistakenly reported the death of singer Kelly Khumalo instead of musician Winnie Khumalo, who passed away on Tuesday.

The error caused an uproar, with Kelly Khumalo herself expressing her outrage on social media.

In a strongly worded Instagram post, the singer called out the broadcaster for its carelessness.

“@encanews, you may dislike me or hold me in low regard, but this is incredibly reckless, ignorant, and disrespectful – not just to me but to those who love and care about me, especially my children. PUT SOME RESPECT ON MY NAME,” Kelly wrote.

Ramkissoon took to X issued an apology admitting the gravity of his error.

“I made an honest mistake, which I corrected shortly afterwards on air. It was a slip of the tongue as I ad-libbed the story. I take full responsibility for the error. To those seeking to amplify this for attention: do what you must trend and stay blessed,” he wrote.