Putin congratulates ED

Bongani Ndlovu, Online Reporter

RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has congratulated President Mnangagwa on his re-election following last week’s harmonised elections, saying he wished him all the success and good health, to further strengthen Zimbabwe-Russia ties.

The Zimbabwe Electoral Commission chairperson Justice Priscilla Chigumba announced on Saturday night that President Mnangagwa had won the elections, thus granting him a second term in office.

President Mnangagwa representing Zanu-PF garnered 52.6 percent while his closest opponent Mr Nelson Chamisa of the Citizens’ Coalition for Change (CCC) polled 44 percent of the vote.

In July, President Mnangagwa attended the Russian-Africa Summit and met President Putin.

In a statement shared by the Russian Embassy in Zimbabwe, President Putin expressed heartfelt congratulations to President Mnangagwa.

“Your Excellency, Dear Mr. Mnangagwa, Please accept the heartfelt congratulations on Your re-election as the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe. Russia and Zimbabwe enjoy the relations of friendship, as our recent meeting at the Second Russia-Africa Summit fully confirmed,” said President Putin.

He said he looks forward to continued strengthening of the two countries cooperation for the benefit of the people.

“I trust that your work as the Head of the State will contribute further to development of the constructive bilateral cooperation for the benefit of our people, in the interests of strengthening security and stability on the African continent. I wish you every success, as well as sound health and well-being. Yours respectfully, V.PUTIN,” read the statement.