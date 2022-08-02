PWDs shake off begging bowl mentality

Rejoyce Sibanda, Chronicle Reporter

SOME people living with disabilities in Bulawayo are shaking off the begging bowl mentality, selling different products in the city centre to sustain their families.

Even though a majority of vendors in Bulawayo are operating illegally, street vendors living with disabilities said Bulawayo City Council does not raid them or treat them in any harsh manner.

Some of the people living with disabilities sell items such as clothes, airtime and groceries,

Others have opted to partake in self help projects such as growing their own vegetables and selling them in their communities or market places.

People with disabilities who are doing something in life refuse to be defined by the odds and that is proof that a disability is not a barrier.

In an interview with Chronicle, Mr Nevious Magomana said he has been selling shoes and jewellery for over 12 years.

He said other people have the tendency of hiding behind disability to move around the city begging instead of doing something productive.

“I have been able to provide for my family with the little that I get despite my disability,” said Mr Magomana.

Some of the people with disabilities that Chronicle interviewed said they were empowered by the Jairos Jiri Association.

Mr Jacob Somerai repairs shoes.

“I learnt a lot of things at Jairos Jiri and one of them is repairing shoes that I have invested in so much and I am making a living through it,” he said.

He emphasized on the need of having sponsors that give people with disabilities wheelchairs. Mrs Susan Menzi said members of the public are generally supportive when they see people living with disabilities trying to fend for themselves.

“I do not sit back and fold my hands because I have the responsibility to take care of my children.

People in general are very supportive towards disabled people who are trying to make ends despite the economic situation and other challenges,” said Mrs Menzi.