Q Dube dedicates his one-man show to Chigubu

27 Apr, 2022 - 16:04 0 Views
0 Comments
Q Dube

The Chronicle

Showbiz Reporter

Tonight, comedian Q Dube will for the first time, stage a one-man concert at Funk BA in Johannesburg. It’s been a long time coming and as he was proud of himself for finally gathering the guts to host the show, he was dealt a major blow following the news of Clive Chigubu’s death.

But, the show must go on and Q has dedicated the show that will kick off at 7:30PM to the late comedian who always dared to believe.

“All the years it took me to finally do a one-man show. All the time I gave people excuse after excuse as to why I can’t do one yet. The truth is I was submerged in self-doubt. Now that I have finally gathered the courage, you bow out on the same day . . .

“Kungasenani, go well my friend! Tonight, is for you! Whatever happens, tonight is for you!!!”

 

 

