Qatar joins growing list of international airlines flying to Destination Zimbabwe

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Online Reporter

AS the Second Republic’s open-air policy continues on an accelerated speed, another international airline, Qatar Airways announced that it will make its maiden landing in the country today, Tuesday.

The airline will be making seven weekly flights on the linked Lusaka and Harare route.

“The smoke that thunders. Let #QatarAirways take you to the world’s largest waterfall on the border between Zambia and Zimbabwe. Starting today we have 7 weekly flights on the linked Lusaka and Harare route,” the airline announced on its Twitter handle.

As the nation opens up its skies and upgrades airports to ensure that more airlines are able to bring tourists and businesspersons, bilateral air service agreements between Zimbabwe and other countries now stand at 13 and the countries involved are Jordan, Turkey, Iran, Qatar, Sri Lanka, Mozambique, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Rwanda, Gambia, and The Seychelles.

Air traffic is critical for such sectors like horticulture and for high value volume items like modern electronics and ICT.

Ethiopian Airlines, Africa’s leading carrier, launched a new flight to Bulawayo via Victoria Falls on October 30, 2022, starting four weekly flights to Bulawayo, a third destination city in Zimbabwe after Harare and Victoria Falls and a third new destination opened after the pandemic.

The Airline’s group chief executive officer Mr Mesfin Tasew was at the time quoted by Aviation24.be saying his company was continually growing its network in Africa to provide affordable and convenient air connectivity and facilitate trade within Africa and beyond. He said the commencement of flights to Bulawayo was crucial in connecting Southern Africa to the world.

At the time, Mr Tasew said: “We are glad to serve Bulawayo, the industrial hub of Zimbabwe and Southern Africa accelerating trade with our cargo and passenger services.”

