Qatar World Cup stadium inspires Gweru’s container mall

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

INSPIRED by Stadium 974 built in Doha, Qatar for the 2022 World Cup — property developer Bentach Resources has literally dropped an anchor in Gweru by constructing a shopping mall using shipping containers.

Qatar built seven new stadiums for last year’s World Cup and renovated another specifically for the tournament. One of those seven stadiums, Stadium 974 was built entirely from recycled shipping containers.

The stadium was named “974”, the exact number of shipping containers used to build it which also happens to be the Gulf country’s international dialling code.

In Gweru, located opposite the Kudzanayi Bus Terminus, a new shopping mall named Kudzanayi Bus Terminus Plaza (KBT Plaza) is taking shape and what makes it unique in Zimbabwe is that it is constructed using over 60 shipping containers.

Last year Bentach Resources transformed Kudzanayi Bus Terminus into a state-of-the-art rank.

Now the company is putting final touches to the versatile steel boxes, innovative and smart retail centre that is designed to offer decent market space for over 50 small-scale traders in Gweru.

The tech-savvy mall is billed to open in the coming weeks.

Shipping containers have expanded past their primary use as storage units and cargo shipment vessels. For retail businesses, shipping containers have become essential assets to get around the high costs of operating a traditional store. As retail spaces become more limited, containers have become the go-to for attracting customers and making shopping easier.

Additionally, they’ve provided a solution for brands looking to participate in outdoor events. Another excellent cost benefit is that shipping containers are durable and flexible, making them a key principle business investment. Their tough weathering steel exterior makes them ideal to withstand daily wear and tear and protect your merchandise from the elements as they last for years and even after being constantly transported to changing locations.

They’re naturally insulated to provide customers with comfortable indoor conditions. They can also be temperature controlled, making them more suitable to withstand harsh weather that can develop at outdoor events than regular tents. These safety and security details can be favourable to attracting customers who usually stay away from retail stores during extreme weather.

In an interview at the site, Bentach Resources project manager, Mr David Kudakwashe said:

“We have created cubical shops from shipping containers. We were inspired by Stadium 974 built in Doha, Qatar for the 2022 World Cup and thought of putting up a shopping mall in Gweru that is made up of shipping containers,” he said.

Mr Kudakwashe said the mall is complete with different shop owners expected to occupy 50 shops in two weeks.

“It’s practically complete, we are now just putting some final touches, so that the place is comfortable for our tenants, by the first of March we will be fully functional but we will give tenants a two-week grace period to set up without paying their rentals,” he said.

Kudakwashe said the shopping mall is meant to transform the Small to Medium Enterprises (SMEs) industry in Gweru by offering them appropriate retail space. Gweru, he said, has a shortage of retail space for SMEs and therefore the need to create decent space for them to sell their wares.

“This project is going to be a game changer to how our SMEs trade, the complex of this nature is a first of its kind in the country. However, container conversions are not anything new, it is not something that we have come up with, but we have extended and extrapolated to fulfil the need of our SME market. This is something new and can be a game changer in terms of space for SMEs” he said.

Mr Kudakwashe said they are already overwhelmed by the number of SMEs who are inquiring about the shops.

“Gweru residents are excited about this project and so far over 300 small-scale traders have shown keen interest to operate their various businesses from the newly constructed arcade but unfortunately we are starting with 50 only. If space was permitting we would have put more,” he said.

Over 60 containers were used to make the shopping mall. Plans are underway to make the mall a double-storey. Unique modifications including roll-up doors, sliding glass doors, restrooms, kitchenettes, and more, helped bring the shops to life. The customised features will help customers and small-scale traders feel comfortable and energized in the space.

“We are doing this to provide decent and comfortable selling sites for small-scale traders. People had turned this place into illegal toilets and was now an eyesore. Now we have changed the face of it with this mall,” he said.

Mr Kudakwashe said they are engaging the Gweru City Council so that they have land for the construction of a mega shopping mall.

“We are partners with Gweru City Council and we have big plans in terms of developing Gweru for the benefit of the residents. We have approached them with a proposal to construct a mega shopping mall near Kudzanayi Bus Terminus. Here, the shop spaces are already fully furnished with electrical plugs, lighting, and aeration fans.

“We have ablution facilities and showers in the containers. We will have shops for hardware, restaurants or food courts to name just a few,” he said.

Mr Kudakwashe said one of the benefits of modified shipping containers is the portability of the units. He said the frame of the container allows for easy and simple relocation when needed, even after manufacturers modify the units into workspaces.

Zimbabwe Chamber for Small-to-Medium Enterprises Gweru chapter chairperson Tafadzwa Mazorodze commended Bentach for opening up to the SMEs by offering them working space.

“SMEs generally struggle to access affordable and appropriate workspaces and when we have such initiatives, we celebrate because we know that our members will have conducive working spaces. We want SMEs to grow and they can only do so if the environment is affordable and safe,” he said.