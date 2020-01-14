Queen ‘entirely supportive’ of Harry, Meghan

Cape Town — Following a meeting with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, as well as Prince Charles and Prince William, the queen has released a statement after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s bombshell announcement that they’d be stepping down as “senior members of the royal family”.

“Today my family had very constructive discussions on the future of my grandson and his family.

“My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family. Although we would have preferred them to remain full-time working Members of the Royal Family, we respect and understand their wish to live a more independent life as a family while remaining a valued part of my family.”

The queen added that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would therefore be spending time in both Canada and the UK, as they announced in their statement on Wednesday.

“Harry and Meghan have made clear that they do not want to be reliant on public funds in their new lives. It has therefore been agreed that there will be a period of transition in which the Sussexes will spend time in Canada and the UK,” the statement reads.

Discussions seem to be in the beginning phase with the statement concluding, “These are complex matters for my family to resolve, and there is some more work to be done, but I have asked for final decisions to be reached in the coming days.” — AFP