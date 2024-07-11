‘Queen Modjadji’ drama set to air amid royal family’s legal challenge

All eyes are on Makoma Mohale taking on the titular role in Queen Modjadji and she remains unshaken by the court drama surrounding the epic series.

Speaking to Sowetan after the Pretoria high court struck the urgent application to interdict the series off the roll, Mohale said she was unfazed and excited for the show to premiere on Mzansi Magic Sunday. She detailed how the cast had a chance to rub shoulders with the Balobedu royal family during production.

“We met the Balobedu royalty at the beginning stages of shooting the production. When we were being introduced, one of them was quite intrigued by my name,” said Mohale.

“My name and surname represent the nation of the Balobedu. The fourth Rain Queen Modjadji’s name was also Makoma. I remember one of the family members asking where I was originally from and how surprised she was about the coincidence of me playing a character with the same heritage. She even hinted that I was figuratively an ancestor that’s a part of this production.

“That took my breath away. I couldn’t believe I was compared in such high esteem. I can’t even explain that moment as it meant that they don’t just see me as a person playing a character but they see one of them in me.”

The series is produced for MultiChoice by Duma Ndlovu’s Rhythm World Productions. Delivering the judgment on Tuesday, acting judge Anthony Minnaar said the matter lacks urgency and the court was not made aware of how the rights of the Rain Queen Masalanabo Modjadji VII, will be infringed upon by a work of fiction.

“We only had one person narrating the events that took place to us (actors) during the production phase of the series. Other relatives of the Balobedu royal family assisted with the creative direction. Bab’ Duma (Ndlovu) did further research before the shooting,” she said.

“I knew I had to deliver my role to its optimum after we took pictures with the royal family while they were visiting us on set. Also see comments from people on social media on how much I look like Makobo Modjadji – this to me was confirmation that this role was made for me, my ancestors gave this role to me and the Modjadji ancestors also approved for me to lead this series.”

The 27-year-old rising star is fast becoming a household name with her portrayal of Tlhogi in soapie Scandal! The series will make history this weekend by becoming the first SA daily drama to air for seven days. in Bulawayo will be treated to a screening launch of the drama tonight at a private event.

– Sowetan/Showbiz Reporter