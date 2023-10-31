Quest for sustainable growth: African tax experts convene in Cape Town

By Winston Mwale

TOP regional government officials, tax experts, and policymakers from across Africa are convening in Cape Town, South Africa this week for the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) Annual Meetings.

The three-day event from October 31 to November 2 will focus on “Sustainable Growth through Revenue Mobilization” as the continent looks to boost domestic revenue to finance development and curb illicit financial flows (IFFs) draining billions each year.

With the theme “Africa Rising,” the conference opens today with welcome remarks from ATAF and South African revenue authorities, followed by a keynote address by South Africa’s Minister in the Presidency, Khumbuzile Ntshavheni.

A high-level panel will then discuss building economic resilience in Africa through more effective domestic revenue mobilization.

Experts say a robust tax system acts as a buffer against global uncertainty and lays the foundation for sustainable growth.

Sessions on Wednesday and Thursday will cover strengthening Africa’s tax administration capacity, improving transparency to combat IFFs, reforming tax incentives and investment policies, harnessing data analytics, adapting tax policies to the digital economy, and enhancing international cooperation against IFFs.

A session on evolving tax policies for the digital age will see the launch of ATAF’s VAT Digital Toolkit for Africa. As e-commerce grows, policymakers are looking to modernize value-added tax collection to capture revenue from cross-border digital transactions.

With Africa’s informal sector representing over 50 percent of GDP, experts will also strategize on bringing more small businesses into the tax net by simplifying registration and compliance.

The green economy is also on the agenda, as policymakers explore sustainable taxes and incentives to support Africa’s renewable energy and eco-tourism goals under the Paris Agreement and AU Agenda 2063.

A top concern is curbing IFFs from extractive industries, estimated by the UN Economic Commission for Africa at $50-60 billion annually. Sessions will discuss improving governance and transparency in mining, oil and gas to ensure fairer taxation.

The conference caps off on Friday with an excursion showcasing Cape Town’s panoramic vistas.

With the African Continental Free Trade Area now operational, enhancing domestic resource mobilization is seen as crucial for unlocking the continent’s immense growth potential.

ATAF’s annual meetings provide a platform for cooperating on smarter tax policies and stronger tax administration to help finance Africa’s development.

@-The AfricaBrief