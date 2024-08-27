Quick response saves Petra College from disaster as fire breaks out at sports office

Online Reporter

A SWIFT reaction by the Petra College staff and Bulawayo Fire Brigade averted disaster at the affluent school after an inferno gutted premises on Tuesday morning.

It is said fire broke out at Petra College’s Sports Office at the PCS Pavilion at around 7:15 am.

Petra College headmaster Mr Robert Aldridge revealed the development in a letter notifying parents and guardians.

“At about 7:15am this morning a fire broke out in the Sports Office at the PCS Pavilion. It was reported promptly by our estate staff and the Bulawayo Fire Department responded very quickly to contain and put out the fire with minimal damage to property. We extend our thanks to the Fire Department for their swift response,” said Mr Aldridge.

Schools are closed for the Second Term break and will reopen for Third Term on September 10.

