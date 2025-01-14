Quick-Thinking tip-off leads to arrest of Bulawayo theft-from-car suspect

Online Writer

POLICE in Bulawayo have apprehended a 38-year-old man from Robert Sinyoka following a theft from a motor vehicle in the city’s central business district.

Mafroza Moyo was caught red-handed on 13 January 2025, after police acted on a public tip-off. Moyo was reportedly attempting to sell a stolen silver Dell laptop. Upon seeing the authorities near his residence, he tried to flee but was swiftly apprehended.

A subsequent search of Moyo’s residence revealed a haul of stolen items, including the laptop, a charger, a Samsung cellphone, and personal documents belonging to the victim. The stolen goods, valued at US$1,200, were traced to a Mazda KB250 parked on Herbert Chitepo Street earlier that day. The car had been forced open with an unknown tool while the owner was away.

The stolen property has since been returned to its rightful owner, who identified the items with the help of police.

Bulawayo police have praised the vigilance of the community, urging residents to continue reporting suspicious activities to aid in the fight against crime.

Bulawayo Police Spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele commended the collaboration, saying: “Public cooperation remains critical in ensuring a safer Bulawayo for all.”