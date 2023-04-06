R1,4 million smuggled Zimbabwean cigarettes intercepted in South Africa

SA police load part of the R1,4 million haul of Zimbabwean cigarrettes intercepted at Groblersbrug border

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

SOUTH African police have intercepted another consignment of Zimbabwean cigarettes worth R1,4 million that was being smuggled into the neighbouring country through Botswana.

On Monday, two people were arrested in the Mokopane area in Limpopo province while transporting a similar load in a Mercedes Benz.

Another foreign national was arrested at the Groblersbrug border post between South Africa and Botswana with thousands of cigarettes worth R1,4 million on Sunday.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said one of the suspects was arrested while the other fled at Groblersbrug Border Post on Sunday after they were found with two trucks fully loaded with the cigarettes.

“According to the information received, two suspects were at the border of Groblersbrug waiting to enter South Africa from Botswana when our members on duty became suspicious and conducted a search on the two trucks,” said Col Ledwaba.

“They ultimately found these cigarettes fully loaded in the trucks. It is not exactly clear as to where the cigarettes were headed”.

Col Ledwaba said one of the suspects fled on foot upon sensing danger, while his colleague is expected to appear at Phalala Magistrate Court facing charges of smuggling of illicit cigarettes.

In the Mokopane case, which occurred on Monday the police said members of their Flying Squad were on routine patrol duties when they reacted to the information that led to the arrest of two suspects.

The team members received a tip-off about a Silver Mercedes Benz transporting illicit cigarettes driving from Polokwane along R101 road. While on patrol a vehicle fitting the description was seen in Mokopane along Thabo Mbeki Drive.

Police officers signalled the driver to stop but he resisted resulting in a speed chase during which the driver of Mercedes Benz lost control and hit the wall and stopped.

The two suspects were subsequently cornered and arrested for being in possession of illicit cigarettes.

The smuggling of cigarettes from Zimbabwe into South Africa through illegal crossing points along the Limpopo River is rife.

It is understood that 30 percent of cigarettes in South Africa are from Zimbabwe and these include Pacific, Remington Gold, Mega, Dullahs, Branson and Servilles brands.

Last month, a 45-year-old Zimbabwean man was jailed for an effective five years in South Africa for smuggling a contraband of cigarettes worth over R300 000.

Oliver Mupanga was convicted and sentenced to direct imprisonment for possession of illicit cigarettes and entering South Africa without a valid passport at the Senwabarwana Regional Court.

South Africa’s tax watchdog, Tax-Justice SA founder, Mr Yusuf Abramjee recently called for border authorities between Zimbabwe and South Africa to double their efforts in fighting the smuggling of tobacco and related products between the two countries.

He said the latest study by independent market research giant Ipsos showed that shops in South Africa are still being flooded with illicit cigarettes.–@tupeyo