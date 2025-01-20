R14 Million worth of Zimbabwe cigarettes intercepted at South African border

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

South African security authorities have arrested a 44-year-old migrant at the Beitbridge border post with a consignment of Remington Gold cigarettes worth an estimated R14 million, which are believed to have been smuggled from Zimbabwe.

The smuggling of cigarettes has become a persistent issue for authorities in both countries, who are often collaborating to reduce the illegal trade.

It is understood that South African customs laws are restrictive for Zimbabwean exporters, making it difficult to legally transport the cigarettes from Zimbabwe to South Africa, which has led to a rise in smuggling activities involving various brands.

In many instances, cigarettes are smuggled through the Limpopo River, while others attempt to cross the border illegally. It is estimated that at least one-third of the cigarette brands on the South African market are smuggled from Zimbabwe, including Pacific, Remington Gold, Mega, Dullahs, Branson, and Servilles.

A box of cigarettes is typically bought for around US$120 from local producers and sold for between US$250 and US$300 to syndicates, who then smuggle them into South Africa, where they are sold for upwards of R15,000. Those involved in the illegal transportation of the cigarettes are paid between R100 and R300 per box, with much of the smuggling taking place under the cover of darkness.

In a statement on Monday, Limpopo police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba confirmed that the contraband was intercepted on Saturday. The nationality of the migrant will be revealed following his initial court appearance at Musina Magistrate’s Court on charges of smuggling.

“The Provincial Commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has applauded the police for their vigilance and alertness, which led to the arrest of a 44-year-old foreign national for smuggling illicit cigarettes worth more than fourteen million rands at Beitbridge Port of Entry on Saturday,” he said.

“It is reported that the suspect was driving a white truck with a tanker trailer when he was stopped by the police at the port of entry. The driver claimed the vehicle was empty, but the police suspected it might be loaded. The truck was then taken to the ramp zone at the commercial side for further inspection.”

“During the search, police discovered that the vehicle was fully loaded with illicit cigarettes of the Remington Gold brand. The suspect failed to provide a satisfactory explanation regarding the origin of the cigarettes and was immediately placed under arrest on the spot,” added Brigadier Mashaba.

Police have since confiscated 710 boxes of Remington Gold illicit cigarettes, with an estimated street value of R14,449,363.00, as well as the truck tanker, which is valued at R2,500,000.