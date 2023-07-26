R20k for Fundukulinda Cup winners

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

A carnival atmosphere is expected at the Ndolwane Business Centre when the Fund’ukulinda Cup takes centre stage next month.

The two day event will run from August 17-18 with 18 teams expected to take part in the football competition while six teams will take part in the netball event.

Teams will battle it out for prizemoney of R20 000 for winners while the runners-up will walk away with R5 000.

The confirmed teams to take part in the football competition so far are Ndolwane, Bangane, 17 Stars, Imbizo, Mkhonto, Matobo, Khame, Mangarame, Manguba, Kapani, Kapanya, Mmale Shining Stars, Nkunzi, Ntambama Mathiya, and Bhambadzi.

The organiser of the tournament, Donald Gumede says they are also expecting a team from Botswana to be part of the extravaganza.

“We are excited to be hosting this year’s edition of the tournament. This event started in 2013 and we are still going strong. When I started this tournament it was for cross border transporters popularly known as Omalayitsha. They would come with teams and we would come together to play football, socialise and build relations.

“We have moved a gear up and our focus now is uniting the community through sport. The tournament is also meant to identify talent in the community and making sure it blossoms,” said Gumede.

He said Nhlanhla Sibindi, Thabani Moyo and Nkosi Ndlovu were spotted during the tournament and went on to play for Main Line in the Zifa Southern Region Division One league.

