R2,2 million Zim cigarettes contraband seized in Musina

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

SOUTH African security agents have seized a contraband of cigarettes worth an estimated R2,2 million that had allegedly been smuggled from Zimbabwe on Monday.

The loot was being transported in a Toyota Quantum minibus when the driver was cornered by alert security teams.

The suspect jumped off the vehicle and fled on foot in Musina town and the police are still pursuing him.

Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malasela Ledwaba, said the man was spotted by an alert border police team at around 3pm.

“The cigarettes were being transported in a white Toyota Quantum vehicle driving in Musina at about 15:00. It is reported that the driver of the Quantum minibus, after realizing that he was cornered by the police, jumped out of the vehicle and fled the scene on foot evading the arrest,” said Col Ledwaba.

“It is reported that the police have counted about 109 boxes carrying illicit cigarettes with an estimated street value of 2.2 million rands fully loaded in a Quantum minibus.

“In addition the Joint Operational Teams have on Monday, 27 May 2024 arrested twelve foreign nationals within the five districts including the Beitbridge Port of Entry for contravention of immigration act. The suspects are expected to appear before various Magistrate’s Courts in the week.”

The smuggling of cigarettes between South Africa and Zimbabwe is rife and it is believed that this is induced by the high import levies charged on tobacco imports by the former.