R&A donates equipment to High Perfromance Program players…. As Muchenje wins Munhumutapa Strokeplay

THE world’s governing body of golf, the R&A, in partnership with Mizuno Golf have extended a helping hand to three of the country’s budding amateur golfers who are part of the Africa High Performance Programme.

The kind gesture from the R&A and Muzino Golf saw them donate three golf sets to Tanaka Chatora, Kudzai Mandava and Miriam Masiya who are all part of the High Performance Programme.

Also part of it were golf bags, golf shirts and caps that went to provinces.

Zimbabwe Golf Association (ZGA) and the R&A have been enjoying a good working relationship and ZGA president Martin Chikwana said the kind gesture was means to further enhance the players’ participation and are grateful.

“We work together with the R&A and we have a High Performance Program to try and develop these guys. It was a move by the R&A to further enhance their participation and the programme by equipping these players with clubs. They worked with Mizuno to make sure that the kids get the golf sets and as ZGA we were responsible for receiving them,” said Chikwana.

ZGA committee member, Tirivashe Nheweyembwa said the donated golf sets will go a long way in making sure that their performance improves.

“The ZGA is grateful to R&A and Mizuno Golf for the kind gesture extended to our golfers, Tanaka Chatora, Kudzai Mandava and Miriam Masiya who are on the Africa High Perfomance Programme Camp. They each got a set of golf clubs and a golf bag. This is part of capacitating them so that their performance can improve,” Nheweyembwa posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The equipment was distributed to the players during the 2024 Munhumutapa Stroke Play Championship which was hosted at ZRP Golf Club in the capital.

Kelvin Muchenje from ZRP Golf Club emerged as the winner of the second edition of the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR) sanctioned tournament, which also adds up to the Local Order of Merit points to all those who played 54 holes.

Muchenje was the only golfer who managed to shoot an under-par score as he finished on an impressive three-under-par-213. In his opening two rounds, he shot identical two-under-par 70 rounds before going on to finish with one-over-par 73 in his third and final round.

He was 11 shots ahead of Tendai Mawowa from Chapman Golf Club and Vincent Chidambazina from Chimanimani Golf Club who were tied for second place. Mawowa carded round scores of 74, 75 and 75 while Chidambazina shot scores of 75, 75 and 74 in his three rounds.

During the prize giving ceremony, Chikwana encouraged the players to aim high by shooting under-pars as this would assure them of better opportunities. – @brandon_malvin