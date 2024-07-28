Rabbit breeders commend removal of VAT on livestock
Harare, July 26, 2026 (New Ziana)- The removal of Value Added Tax (VAT)
on livestock will have several positive impacts such as reducing the
financial burden on farmers by lowering the overall cost of production,
an official said on Friday.
Presenting his mid-term budget review statement in Parliament on
Thursday, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion
Minister Mthuli Ncube proposed to exempt live cattle, pigs, goats, sheep
and bovine semen from VAT, a move expected to encourage formal trade of
meat products.
Prof Ncube had imposed VAT on live animals and meat in his 2024 National
Budget.
Zimbabwe Commercial Rabbit Breeders Association president Regis
Nyamakanga said the scrapping of VAT would benefit small-scale and
emerging farmers who often struggle with high operational costs.
“Moreover, the VAT exemption will make it more affordable for farmers to
invest in essential livestock and related products, such as feed,
veterinary medicines, and breeding stock. This will enhance the
productivity and profitability of small livestock farming, contributing
to the sustainability and growth of the sector,” he said.
Generally, rabbit farming has low input costs compared to other
livestock.
“Additionally, the removal of VAT on livestock aligns with the
government’s broader efforts to support and modernize agriculture
through various incentives and supportive measures. This includes
duty-free imports of agricultural equipment, which further eases the
means of production for farmers and enhances mechanization and
productivity in the sector” said Nyamakanga.
He said the VAT exemption on livestock is a commendable step towards
revitalizing the agricultural sector.
“It provides a crucial lifeline for small livestock farmers, encouraging
investment, boosting production, and fostering economic growth. We, at
ZICORBA, fully support this initiative and look forward to working with
all stakeholders to ensure its successful implementation and maximize
its benefits for the agricultural community,” he said.
New Ziana
