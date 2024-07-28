Rabbit breeders commend removal of VAT on livestock

Harare, July 26, 2026 (New Ziana)- The removal of Value Added Tax (VAT)

on livestock will have several positive impacts such as reducing the

financial burden on farmers by lowering the overall cost of production,

an official said on Friday.

Presenting his mid-term budget review statement in Parliament on

Thursday, Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion

Minister Mthuli Ncube proposed to exempt live cattle, pigs, goats, sheep

and bovine semen from VAT, a move expected to encourage formal trade of

meat products.

Prof Ncube had imposed VAT on live animals and meat in his 2024 National

Budget.

Zimbabwe Commercial Rabbit Breeders Association president Regis

Nyamakanga said the scrapping of VAT would benefit small-scale and

emerging farmers who often struggle with high operational costs.

“Moreover, the VAT exemption will make it more affordable for farmers to

invest in essential livestock and related products, such as feed,

veterinary medicines, and breeding stock. This will enhance the

productivity and profitability of small livestock farming, contributing

to the sustainability and growth of the sector,” he said.

Generally, rabbit farming has low input costs compared to other

livestock.

“Additionally, the removal of VAT on livestock aligns with the

government’s broader efforts to support and modernize agriculture

through various incentives and supportive measures. This includes

duty-free imports of agricultural equipment, which further eases the

means of production for farmers and enhances mechanization and

productivity in the sector” said Nyamakanga.

He said the VAT exemption on livestock is a commendable step towards

revitalizing the agricultural sector.

“It provides a crucial lifeline for small livestock farmers, encouraging

investment, boosting production, and fostering economic growth. We, at

ZICORBA, fully support this initiative and look forward to working with

all stakeholders to ensure its successful implementation and maximize

its benefits for the agricultural community,” he said.

