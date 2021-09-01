Rabies outbreak in Bulawayo, dog owners advised to vaccinate dogs

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

THE Bulawayo City Council (BCC) on Wednesday revealed that it was on rabies alert in response to four dogs that tested positive in August.

“Twelve dog notices were issued for various violations of the Bulawayo (Dog Control and Licensing) bylaws. The department was on high alert of rabid dogs as four cases of rabid dogs were reported in the city,” read the latest council report.

Dog owners are encouraged to vaccinate their dogs against rabies.

The Centre of Disease Control (CDC) says that rabies is deadly and can be transmitted to humans after an individual is bitten by an animal.

Meanwhile, the council said it has started clearing streams as part of the mosquito control measures.

“The section started stream bank clearing along streams, clearing 990 metres along Bulawayo Spruit, Magwegwe West tributary 1730 metres, Marisha 400 metres, Pumula East Stream 1650 metres and 580 metres along National Foods Canal encountering moderate breeding of culecine mosquito. Spotters managed to investigate Nguboyenja, Nketa Park, Davies, Mahomva and Bulawayo Spruit where moderate breeding was encountered,” read the report.

The council said there is a need to procure chemicals to spray mosquitoes.

“The last mosquito season was marked by no availability of chemicals, which resulted in the mosquito population increasing to unprecedented levels. Chemicals for the above activities needed to be prioritised,” read the report.

[email protected]