Race empowering women, they are learning a lot

PORTIA Chitendere Temera is full of praise for the Nedbank Tour de Great Dyke which she says is helping women in the sport with exposure.

The 320km long race which is run along the 520km Great Dyke promotes mines wellness programmes which are key to productivity and also recognises the opportunities created by this mineral rich belt which contributes significantly to the country’s GDP and Standard Development Goals.