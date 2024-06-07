Race for top stop intensifies in BMRFB Archer Clothing League

Brandon Moyo, Online Reporter

THE race for the top spot in the 2024 Bulawayo Metropolitan Rugby Football League (BMRFB) Archer Clothing Rugby League is taking shape with the leading two teams returning to action this Saturday for the fourth round of action.

Old Miltonians (OMs) are sitting at the apex of the log standings with 10 points while defending champions, Matabeleland Warriors are breathing down their necks, also on 10 points. The two sides are separated by points difference.

With the race already heating up early on, both sides will be having their eyes set out on making it three out of three when they take to the fields at the city’s ceremonial home of rugby, Hartsfield Rugby Grounds in what promises to be another exhilarating day of high quality rugby.

A total of three league matches will be played this week with one being from the women’s category at the stage where the crème de la crème of local rugby meet.

The first match of the day will be a women’s encounter pitting Warriors Ladies and Panthers Ladies starting at 12.30pm before two championship matches follow later on in the day.

Log leaders, OMs will be fancying their chances of collecting maximum points and maintaining their spot at the top when they face a struggling Bulldogs side that is still yet to taste victory. Bulldogs are anchoring the league with just one point (bonus) from their opening three game.

They have, however lost all the three and a difficult task lies ahead of them this week. The match between OMs and Bulldogs is penciled to get underway at 14.45pm.

Pulling the curtain on the day’s play will be an encounter pitting the defending champions, Warriors and third placed Panthers. It will be a crucial game for both teams with Warriors looking to reclaim the top spot while Panthers will be hoping to closing the gap on the leading pack.

Panthers are on five points from two matches, winning one and losing one and the upcoming game against Warriors promises to be an action packed match. It is scheduled to start at 16.20pm.

OMs, Warriors,and Panthers have all played two games apiece while Highlanders and Bulldogs have played three. In the women’s category, Warriors Ladies will be playing their third match of the season while their opponents, will be playing their second.

There are no Divisio0n One matches lined up for round four of matches.

Gate charges for the days are pegged at US$1 for general entry and US$2 for the VIP section.

– @brandon_malvin