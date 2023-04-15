Racing ace (15) aspires to be the best

Barnabas Masimba, Online Reporter

WHEN kids his age tasted paradise by merely smelling pizza and hearing the sound of television, he could only reach seventh heaven when he heard the loud rev of a car and the smell of engine oil.

Ryan Winterboer is not your run of the mill 15-year-old.

He has clear ideas about what he wants to do with his life.

Born into a racing family, one of his passions is coaxing a car into extra effort to get across a finish line ahead of other drivers.

He is a third generation race car driver and says his love for the sport comes naturally.

“I aspired from a very young age to be like my father, maybe even better. I used to love sitting trackside watching my dad, dreaming about the day I could be the one in the drivers’ seat,” Ryan told the Chronicle recently.

His father, Darren Winterboer has been racing for almost 30 years, since 1994.

He’s won the 3hr endurance race eight times, is a serial winner in national championships and is a four time champion in South Africa.

With such pedigree, it is easy to see why Ryan loves racing so much.

A picture of my brother(left), me(middle) and dad(right)

He spoke passionately about how at the age of 10, he relentlessly begged his father to teach him how to drive until the elder winterboer gave in.

Since he was not old enough to get a licence to drive on public roads, his lessons were mainly behind the scenes at a racecourse.

Asked how he can race when he is not yet 16-years-old, the legal age to get a driver’s licence in Zimbabwe, he said: “Motorsports Zimbabwe asses you as a driver and if they consider you good enough they give you special dispensation which allows you to race on a restricted license”

“I began doing laps around the track. going at 60km/h around the track. I was taught the correct racing lines. I practised and practised until I was finally sitting in a race car, ” he said, an apparent glow of satisfaction lighting up his face.

” The first race car I drove was my father’s championship winning Toyota Corolla that we slowed down to make it safer for a 13 year old to drive. From the moment I sat in that seat I knew I was hooked for sure.”

A picture of me in the Corolla

“After a year and a half, I finally got my own car, an ex VW polo cup car that we put a 1400 motor in, it was in this car that I went through a lot of training and coaching from my dad,” he said, smiling once again at the memory.

A picture of the Polo

A picture of me and my car

He said he drank in the excitement that the achievement brought to his family and it fuelled him to do more on the race track.

“My family was excited. My grandmother was one of the most excited as I would be the third generation of Winterboer to race. My mother was nervous for me to be racing but still highly supportive,” said Ryan.

“At age 15, I had my first race meeting which was the two sprint races at Bulawayo’s famous 3hr endurance in December 2022 race where I got first in class in both of my races in my VW Polo,” he said.

A picture of me on the podium at prize giving

He told the Chronicle he was doing Form 4 at Christian Brothers College and his focus on school and sports has prevented him from participating in races this year.

“In the future I am wanting to be crowned a national champion and progress in my driving and take my career far, hopefully to a profession one day,” said Ryan.

His voice brims with such confidence, it is easy to visualise him doing just that.

“On track I try to have no fears and stay calm and focused as being scared leads to mistakes and being slow which is the last thing you want when driving and trying to be competitive.”

“My favourite car has to be my dads’ BMW e92 M3, nicknamed “Borris”. hopefully one day I will get to drive it!” said Ryan.

Another picture of me and the car

A picture of me and my family after my dad one the three hour 2017

With his determination and obvious talent, the message that should probably sent out to the world is: “Move over Lewis Hamilton, Fernando Alonso, Max Verstappen, Sebastian Vettel and others, a Winterboer may soon rule the roost!”