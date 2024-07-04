Radiation authority intercepts unauthorised radioactive material at border

Thupeyo Muleya, Beitbridge Bureau

THE Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe (RPAZ) has intercepted an assortment of radioactive material that was being shipped from South Africa via Beitbridge Border Post.

RPAZ spokesperson Mr Shingirai Huni said the material had been taken to the local animal plant and quarantine facility for further management.

He said the South African registered Toyota Quantum owned by Teichmann, was intercepted on Wednesday last week.

“The vehicle was detected to have high radiation readings during routine radiation checks at Beitbridge Border Post. The van was transporting stationery and two boxes labelled “Radioactive Material” containing Troxler density gauges,” said Mr Huni.

“These gauges contain radioactive material, specifically Caesium-137 and Americium 241 Beryllium, and were en route from Durban, South Africa, to Mozambique. Upon detecting a radiation dose exceeding 20 microSieverts per hour, the Radiation Protection Authority of Zimbabwe’s inspector promptly alerted Zimra, EMA, and the ZRP.

“The stakeholders requested the necessary licenses for transporting radioactive materials and found that the documentation was inadequate, and the handling procedures failed to meet safety standards”.

He said the vehicle was safely escorted out of the border to prevent any harm to the general public and detained at the local quarantine facility.

Mr Huni said under the country’s regulations, Troxler density gauges must be transported in specific containers that meet transportation standards and be secured in a loading box to prevent accidents.

Additionally, vehicles carrying such materials must display visible radioactive material signs, and no passengers are allowed near the loading box.

He said the National Nuclear Security Committee (NNSC) had since been notified and dispatched to Beitbridge.

“A physical inspection of the quarantine centre was conducted on June 28, 2024. Investigations revealed that the vehicle was carrying two Troxler density gauges without proper authorization,” said Mr Huni.

“In addition, the driver was unaware of the nature and impact of the goods he was transporting and the customs clearing agent had wrongly declared the consignment using an incorrect tariff code and the radiation warning signs were hidden inside the boxes within the van. The van remains in NSSC custody, awaiting a final decision.

As an authority, we take the safety and security of our borders and handling hazardous materials very seriously. We are committed to ensuring all protocols and safety standards are upheld to protect the public and our environment”.