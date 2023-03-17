Radio personality on philanthropic drive for Women’s Month

Mbulelo Mpofu, Showbiz Reporter

THE month of March has been set aside as one to celebrate and honour women who possess feminine excellence with the potential to make the world a better place.

Thokozani Tumie Mkandla, a Khulumani FM radio personality known as Miss Tee, has made it her mission to support other women through a philanthropic drive for Ingutsheni Central Hospital scheduled for April 1 at Cresta Churchill Hotel in Bulawayo.

She told Chronicle Showbiz that a visit to the psychiatric establishment exposed the need for sanitary wear.

“From visiting a relative who was admitted to Ingutsheni Central Hospital, I saw how dire the situation was. The patients there are usually forgotten by friends and relatives, and the staff there can only do so much. There’s a need for us to come together and donate sanitary pads to patients at that establishment.

“Since we’re celebrating Women’s Month, I’m calling on all women to come together and have fun, while putting something together for that place. Only in that way will we show that we are true ‘imbokodo’ and actually care for the welfare of others,” Miss Tee said.

The event dubbed “Embrace Equity” will shine the spotlight on fitness, fun, and food. It seeks to bring women together to let loose, mingle and learn from each other.

The 29-year-old personality is a mother, radio producer and presenter, MC, news anchor, television host and model. — @MbuleloMpofu