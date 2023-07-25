Radio presenter to mark birthday in style

Natasha Mutsiba, [email protected]

The norm is that when one is celebrating their birthday, they receive gifts from family and friends but for Hlengiwe Bhebhe, it is a different case as she wants to celebrate her 35th birthday by getting 35 pairs of shoes which she will present to 35 orphans at ZimKids Orphan Trust next month.

The Khulumani FM (KFM) radio personality who was born on August 10 said as a person who loves shoes and believes that education can change the world, her wish is to put a smile on the faces of underprivileged children and see them going to school without wearing torn shoes.

“Growing up, I used to observe how some kids would go to school with torn shoes so I thought to myself, why not make a change to these children. I told myself that as I turn 35 years, why not give 35 children school shoes, something which I love and change the life of another child,” said Bhebhe.

She has called on those who wish to contribute to putting a smile on the kids’ faces to join her on August 12 at the ZimKids Orphan Trust in Pumula, Bulawayo.

“I’m hoping to get more people who can come on board and contribute towards the gifts that are going to be given to the kids’,” she said.

A hand that gives is better than a hand that receives hence Bhebhe wants to celebrate her birthday by giving.

“It’s a blessing to be turning 35 because there are so many people who do not make it to this age. I want to show gratitude because I’m naturally a giver. I also want to show gratitude to the Almighty by giving to the needy because I feel blessed to be turning 35.

Bhebhe said over the years she has been receiving gifts from family and friends on her birthday but this year she has decided to give.

Not only will the kids receive school shoes but Bhebhe will spend the day with them doing various activities such as poetry, modelling and drama.

She urged people to join her and get to see the kids showcasing their talents.

“As a former model, I’ve organised a modelling contest which will see 35 children modelling. I’ll reward the 2nd Princess with stationery, the 1st Princess with a school uniform and the Queen will have her school fees paid for,” said Bhebhe.

She said Art meets Cake offered to make a cake for the kids.

The event will be hosted by Wayne Ncube, a child from the centre and Pastor Marylin Jangira, a life coach and a motivator. – @TashaMutsiba.