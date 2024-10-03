Raging fires at Richmond landfill site threaten Bulawayo suburbs

Peter Matika, [email protected]

THE Bulawayo City Council has since Sunday been battling to contain a fire that broke out at the Richmond Landfill site in Bulawayo.

Acting Bulawayo town clerk Mr Tennyson Mpunzi in a statement said the fire was caused by spontaneous combustion and efforts are underway to control the smoke emanating from the landfill.

“The City has been battling with the fire since Sunday 29 September 2024, and has created fireguards to control the spread using a front end loader. High temperatures and the wind have however been a challenge in controlling the fire resulting in smoke spreading to neighbouring suburbs,” said Mr Mpunzi.

He said BCC is dumping top soil in an endeavour to smother the fire.

“Regrettably. Flames are posing a danger to the plant and equipment as well as the City of Bulawayo teams that are on the ground. Residents are advised to keep windows closed and minimise going outside until the smoke has subsided,” Mr Mpunzi said.