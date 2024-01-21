Rahman Bids Bosso Farewell

Gerald Sibanda, [email protected]

VETERAN Former Highlanders midfielder Rahman Kutsanzira has bid his farewell to Bosso as his two year contract was not extended after its expiration.

The experienced midfielder took to his social media platform to show his appreciation to the club he has spent most of his playing career at.

I would like to bid farewell to my beloved club and home Highlanders FC for all the years I have been with the club. The three stints have been awesome, a combined (10 years) with most of my Premiership years spent at Bosso. This is the club which exposed my talent, gave me an opportunity to showcase my skills from Division Two to Premier League football. I became known because of this great club…words cannot describe how grateful I am to all my teammates, the sponsors, coaches, staff, board and executive I have worked with during my time at the club.

“I have achieved so many accolades and trophies, being chosen as one of the Soccer Stars In 2011, and several club awards. I would have loved to end my time at the club with another championship medal in the just ended season but it wasn’t to be. To the Bosso faithful, the fans, wow I am eternally grateful, the love, support and respect you showed me over the years is amazing from day one to the last day you made me feel at home.”

“When you play for Bosso you will have to be at your best and your love is what pushed me to be the best ngalokho ngiyabonga. All the nicknames Rakocha, Sikamareza, Razo among other names, the gifts and presents from chapters, groups, favours and many other things ngiyabonga kakhulu, Umuntu ngumuntu ngabantu sibili,” wrote Kutsanzira.

He challenged fans to keep on rallying behind the club.

“I wish the club all the success and may God bless the black and white army #siyinqaba. No love lost,” he said.

He will join Sheasham FC in the Central Region Division One League.