Rahman gets permit to sit on Spurs bench

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

WARRIORS’ assistant coach Rahman Gumbo has received his South African work permit and will be on the bench in Witbank Spurs’ upcoming league match on Sunday.

Gumbo joined the South African National First Division side this year after dumping Zifa Southern Region Division One side Makomo, whom he had joined at the beginning of the season after parting ways with Chicken Inn.

“Newly appointed Witbank Spurs coach Rahman Gumbo has officially received his South African work permit and will be on the bench against Uthongathi FC on Sunday. In other news from our camp, Vusi Mkhatshwa has also been registered with the league and will be alongside our head coach,” Witbank Spurs announced on their official Facebook account yesterday.

The ambitious former Premiership side, which has made its intentions of making a return to the elite league, has had a rather slow start to its campaign, winning one game, drawing one and losing two matches.

The Mpumalanga province based side has four points and lies 11th on the league table, four points behind early pacesetters Milano United, who have recorded two wins and two draws.

Spurs are also home to former Highlanders’ players Cleopas Dube and King Nadolo, former Caps United goalkeeper Edmore Sibanda as well as the Mubayiwa twins Patrick and Peter.