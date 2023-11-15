Rahman Gumbo gets State Assisted Funeral

Sunday News Online Reporter

THE government has accorded the late former Highlanders FC and national team coach Rahman Gumbo a state assisted funeral.

Zanu PF Politburo member Elifas Mashava read a letter from the secretary-general of the ruling party Obert Mpofu, advising the family and mourners at the Gumbo residency in North End of the developments this evening.

Minister of Bulawayo Provincial Affairs and Development, Judith Ncube, said the province and country had lost a hard working person who had raised the country’s flag.

Minister Ncube said President Mnangagwa accorded Gumbo a state assisted funeral in recognition of his work in football. She said as a player and coach, Gumbo contributed to the country’s development through sport.

“Let’s unite as a family and build each other and the country. Let us give Rahman a befitting send off. President Mnangagwa is mourning with the family, friends and the rest of the country,” she said.

Zanu PF Bulawayo Province chairman Jabulani Sibanda, addressing mourners, said Gumbo contributed to the development of sports, football in particular in the country.

“Gumbo improved the lives of young footballers and coached them up to professional level,” he said.

Sibanda said the deceased was known countrywide and beyond because of his sterling work as a coach for Highlanders and the national team, among other assignments.

He said even though Gumbo was not active in politics, as Zanu PF, they recognised that he was a patriot and unifier.

He said the province activated the process for Government to chip in the burial and assistance of the Gumbo family.

Gumbo died at a Botswana hospital last Friday after a short illness. His body is expected in the country on Thursday with a memorial service set for Friday and burial on Saturday.

The Gumbo family spokesperson said they were humbled by the recognition.

“As the Gumbo family we are humbled by the recognition. We appreciate that the family recognises the work done by everyone in the country,” said Zeblon Mhlanga.