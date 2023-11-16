Rahman Gumbo’s body arrives for burial

The body of the late former Warriors and Highlanders coach Rahman Gumbo has crossed the Botswana border

Fungai Muderere in Figtree, [email protected]

THE body of the late ex Warriors and Highlanders coach Rahman Gumbo is expected to arrive in the country from Botswana today.

The late Gumbo died in the neighbouring country last week Friday after a short illness.

His body’s repatriation process began on Monday and in an interview this morning family spokesperson Mr Zeblon Mhlanga said they were already on the other side of Ramokwebana Border Post.

“We are already on the Botswana side waiting for the body to arrive.We hope everything will go according to plan,”said Mhlanga.