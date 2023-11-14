Rahman Gumbo’s burial tentatively set for Saturday….to coincide with his 60th birthday

Fungai Muderere, [email protected]

THE burial of the late Warriors gaffer and Highlanders legend Rahman Gumbo has been tentatively set for Saturday at Bulawayo’s Lady Stanley Cemetery.

The late Gumbo died last Friday at the Francistown Academic Hospital where he was admitted after falling sick at his Palapye home in the neighbouring country.

Family spokesperson Zeblon Mhlanga revealed that while the paperwork to repatriate the body of the departed former Dream Team star started yesterday, the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) had offered them burial space for the late football icon at Lady Stanley Cemetery where most fallen heroes are buried.

“We have been in touch with our family members who are in Botswana. They left Palapye for Francistown this morning (yesterday) to do all the necessary paperwork to repatriate the late Gumbo’s body. We are yet to get the finer details of the outcome. However, from our end here, I can confirm that the Bulawayo City Council (BCC) has availed burial space for our departed hero at the Lady Stanley Cemetery. It’s an honour, a Memorial Service will be held at Bulawayo Amphitheatre and his burial has been tentatively set for Saturday. We want it to coincide with his 60th birthday but that is all subject to consultation with our other family members who will be coming from Botswana and other places,” said Mhlanga.

At Lady Stanley Cemetery Gumbo will be buried alongside some of Bulawayo’s top sportspersons including Tymon Mabaleka, Willard Khumalo, Mercedes Sibanda, Barry Daka, Adam “Adamski” Ndlovu and Chipo Soko.

Mhlanga, who is on record saying they were expecting the deceased’s body either tomorrow or Thursday, also revealed South Africa based Christine, Rahman’s sister had made her way to Botswana to give a helping hand in completing the repatriation process.

Nyaradzo Funeral Services has donated flood lights, chairs, tents and mobile toilets to the Gumbo family. The ex-Warriors mentor’s death also came a few days after he had separated with Botswana

Premier Soccer League outfit Morupule Wanderers.

The easy going football hero had fruitful coaching spells in Zimbabwe, Botswana and Malawi where he won league gongs to become a distinct football personality as compared to many of his peers.