Rahman Gumbo’s memorial service on
Fungai Muderere, [email protected]
THE memorial service of the late Warriors coach and Highlanders legend has started at Bulawayo Amphitheatre.
The late Gumbo died in Botswana a week ago after a short illness.
His body arrived in the country yesterday after a long road trip from Franscitown, Botswana.
