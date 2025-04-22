Rahman Gumbo’s widow seeks help with cancer bills

Raymond Jaravaza, [email protected]

THE widow of the late Warriors and Highlanders legend, Rahman Gumbo, is appealing for assistance to settle mounting hospital bills following her recent cancer diagnosis. Ms Virginia Sibanda, who is currently bedridden at her Sunnyside home in Bulawayo, recently underwent surgery at a cost of approximately US$14 000. The family managed to raise US$5 000 but is still struggling to clear an outstanding hospital debt of US$9 000.

Family spokesperson, Mr Isaac Sibanda, said his sister has been unwell for some time and continues to require medical attention.

“The doctors ran a series of tests, and we expect the results after the public holidays to determine whether further surgery is needed. We are already battling to pay off the outstanding hospital bills amounting to US$9,000. If the results indicate she needs another operation, that will mean even more expenses, funds we simply don’t have as a family,” said Mr Sibanda.

He said that the family had been hit hard by last year’s drought, which wiped out their herd of cattle, assets they would have otherwise sold to cover the medical expenses.

“We are appealing to individuals who worked with Rahman Gumbo in Zimbabwe, Malawi, and Botswana during his long coaching career to lend a helping hand and support his widow in this difficult time,” said Mr Sibanda.

Rahman Gumbo passed away in November 2023 in Botswana, where he was coaching a local football club. He was a celebrated defender for both Highlanders and the Zimbabwe national team, the Warriors. After retiring from playing, Gumbo embarked on a long coaching career, leading teams such as FC Platinum in Zimbabwe, as well as several clubs in Botswana and Malawi.

Those who wish to assist Ms Sibanda can contact the family on: 0774 143 085 or 0772 742 117.