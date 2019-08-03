Rahman keeps his options open

Eddie Chikamhi, Harare Bureau

RAHMAN GUMBO says he will keep his options open if an offer comes from Zifa for him to become the next Warriors coach.

The 55-year old gaffer, who was part of the technical team led by Sunday Chidzambwa, is leading the team on an interim basis.

The Warriors take on Mauritius in a Chan qualifier at Barbourfields tomorrow.

“That one is up to the association to decide. For now I am just concentrating on this game and nothing else,’’ said Gumbo.

“We will cross the bridge when we get there. (If approached) I will have to think about it.’’

He said Zimbabwe needs a positive story to bury the disappointment of the Afcon tournament and hopes to sign off his tenure as interim Warriors coach on a positive note.

The former Zimbabwe international last week presided over a 4-0 demolition of the Indian Ocean islanders.

But this could be his last piece of action as the Zifa board are set to make new appointments in the coming weeks.

“Look, we had a bad time in the Afcon tournament and if we win one or two games, at least, it will bring a bit of smiles on our supporters’ faces,” said Gumbo.

The Warriors dominated their opponents, who fielded their Under-20 side for the first leg, and carry a healthy lead courtesy of a brace each from Never Tigere and Leeroy Mavhunga.

Zimbabwe yesterday made two changes to the squad that travelled to Bulawayo after dropping Byron Madzokere and Brian Chikwenya and replacing them with Aubriel Chirinda and FC Platinum’s Kelvin Madzongwe.

“At the moment I cannot say we are looking at the previous game. It is like we are starting a new game altogether and we would want continuity.

‘’That’s why we are emphasising on the urgency in terms of getting an early goal and killing off the game.

“In the last game we didn’t take advantage of the situation when they fielded maybe their Under-20 side.

‘’It was weaker than us and we didn’t take full advantage of the situation in terms of scoring more goals.

“At least, we got four goals but I think we learnt one or two things from that game which we worked on this week and hopefully it will come out okay,” said Gumbo.

Zimbabwe Squad

Goalkeepers: Talbert Shumba (Chapungu), Ariel Sibanda (Highlanders)

Defenders: Ian Nekati (ZPC Kariba), Xolani Ndlovu (Chicken Inn), Partson Jaure (Manica Diamonds), Peter Muduwa (Highlanders)

Midfielders: Phenias Bhamusi (CAPS United), Richard Hachiro (Herentals), Nqobizitha Masuku (Highlanders), Ralph Kawondera (Triangle), Never Tigere (FC Platinum), Malvin Gaki (Chicken Inn), Leeroy Mavunga (Yadah Stars), Kelvin Madzongwe (FC Platinum)

Strikers: Clive Augusto (Chicken Inn), Evans Katema (Dynamos), Prince Dube (Highlanders), Aubriel Chirinda (Chicken Inn).