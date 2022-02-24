Rainbow Amatuer Netball League annual awards set for this coming Saturday

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

After Covid-19 hiccups, the third edition of the Rainbow Amatuer Netball League annual awards are set to take place on Saturday where two team and four individual awards will be on offer.

Organisers are still working on final logistics regards the venue for what promises to be a momentus event for the players, technical staff and administrators.

All the 11 teams that participated in the national league last year will be given their monetary awards while champions Glow Petroleum will also get medals and championship trophy for their sweat.

“Our awards are on this Saturday,” Ranl deputy organising secretary Precious Mudenge.

Individual awards will have Rookie of the Year, which will be given to the most outstanding youngster who had a great debut season.

They will also be a Golden Hand award for the player who scored the most number of points throughout the season.

The Player of the Year will be awarded on the same night so will be the Coach of the Year as well as the Most Disciplined Team.