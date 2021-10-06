Rainbow Amatuer Netball League pumps US$20 000 for preseason

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Sports Reporter

The Rainbow Amatuer Netball League (Ranl) has managed to keep its Glow Petroleum sponsorship with the fuel company pumping US$20 000 for the league’s preseason tournament at the weekend.

The Dry Run tournament held in Harare saw nine teams taking to the courts with ZRP Mambas emerging winners following a hard fought 27-24 win over Glow Petroleum to walk away with US$1 350, while the losing finalists received US$1 100.

Cup kings and defending champions Correctional Services bowed out at the semi-finals stage after a scintillating duel with Glow Petroleum, which saw the latter winning 15-14 to proceed to the final.

For their sweat, Correctional Services got US$700 while Hwange-based Lusumbami, went back to the coal mining town US$400 richer for finishing fourth. Lusumbami were also named the most disciplined team in the tournament.

It is, however, the confidence shown by Pick Glow Trading, through their Glow Petroleum brand, that makes Ranl the netball league of choice in the country, despite the formation and quick registration of Premier Netball League (PNL) by the Zimbabwe Netball Association (Zina), which continues to refuse to register Ranl.

PNL recently held its own preseason tournament in Bulawayo which saw winners of the event only receiving a trophy with no prize money.