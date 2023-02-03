Rainbow Netball League gets underway

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

THE Rainbow Netball League season gets underway tomorrow with 18 teams set to be part of this year’s campaign.

The league’s opening weekend has a number of exciting cluster matches at various venues. The toast of the opening fixtures will be at Morris Depot.

Defending champions Glow Petroleum will face 2022 first runners-up Mambas as well as Hi-flyers.Last season saw Glow Petroleum retaining the title, while ZRP Mambas maintained their second slot and Correctional Queens finished in third place. All the three teams were tied up on 58 points with only a goal difference separating them.

Last month, the league managed to have an awards ceremony where teams from position 11-14 bagged US$400 each. Each of the teams that finished four to 10 received US$500. The 2022 outstanding players, Christine Kadandara, Edna Nyamhanza, Precious Shumba, Cynthia Gamuchirai, Beaulla Hlungwani, Babra Lodi and Pauline Jani, each received US$50. Former Gems goal-shooter Jani also topped up her purse after receiving US$250 for the Golden Hand Award.

Glow Petroleum coach Pepertua Siyachitema was awarded US$300 for clinching the Coach of the Year award.

Fixtures

Venue: Farm Prison

Tenax v Jinjika, Jinkika v Mthala, Tenax v Mthala

Venue: Chitungwiza

Agape v Khami, Khami v Correctional, Correctional v Agape

Venue: Shamva Mine

Shamva Mine v Ruwa, Ruwa v Support Unit, Shamva Mine Support Unit

Venue: Shamva Urban Shamva Urban v Belverdere, Belvedere v Lusumbami

Venue: Morris Mambas v Glow, Glow v Hi-Flyers, Mambas v Hi-Flyers

Venue: Patchway Golden Valley v Goldreff, Goldreef v Delta Transport, Golden Valley v Delta Transport. [email protected]