Rainbow Tourism Group on recruitment Drive

LISTED hospitality concern Rainbow Tourism Group (RTG) Ltd is embarking on a recruitment drive aimed at beefing up its workforce to ensure adequate execution of the hospitality mandate.

The company seeks to engage 13 graduate trainer positions to fill available gaps.

“The Rainbow Tourism Group is inviting applicants from graduates with a passion for the tourism and hospitality industry in the following disciplines:

“Business information, system, communications and quality assurance, finance, front office, food and beverage, food and beverage control, food preparation, gateway stream, human resource, internal audit and risk, maintenance, procurement and sales and marketing,” reads the advert.

From the qualification requirement, the applicants should have a minimum of a Diploma to a Degree holders depending on the position being applied for.

In July this year, the group told shareholders that it is engaged in negotiations for a potential acquisition of a complementary business saying that if successfully concluded, the transaction may have a material effect on the price of the company’s securities.

Currently, the hotel group owns Bulawayo Rainbow Hotel, A’ Zambezi River Hotel in Victoria Falls, Kadoma Hotel and Conference Center and the Rainbow Towers Hotel, New Ambassador Hotel and Conference Center in Harare.

